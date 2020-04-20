Quick links

Cesc Fabregas thinks Liverpool ‘hit the jackpot’ in 2015

Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea during The Emirates FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2018 in London, England.
Liverpool appointed Jurgen Klopp as their manager in October 2015.

Cesc Fabregas has raved about Liverpool on Twitter, and believes that they hit the jackpot by hiring Jurgen Klopp as the manager.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea star has said that Liverpool are an “outstanding club”.

The AS Monaco midfielder has praised the Reds for signing the right players for Klopp, and for allowing him time to build something special.

 

Klopp was appointed as the Liverpool manager in October 2015, and since then the Reds have gone from strength to strength.

The Reds reached the Europa League final and the Champions League final before winning the latter competition last season.

Liverpool are also on the verge of winning the Premier League title this season, and when the campaign resumes after the global health crisis, they will get the job done.

The Reds play some wonderful football under Klopp, but the Merseyside outfit are not scared to grind out results when they have to.

Liverpool are going places, and the Anfield faithful must be over the moon with how things are going right now.

