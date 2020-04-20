Cesc Fabregas is a big fan of one Arsenal teenager

Cesc Fabregas seems to rate Gabriel Martinelli highly.

Cesc Fabregas has stated on Twitter that he would love to play with Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, who is now on the books of AS Monaco in Ligue 1, seems to be a big fan of the 18-year-old forward.

The Spain international midfielder has said that Martinelli is the one player in the current Arsenal squad he wishes he could play with now.

Stats

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

According to WhoScored, the 18-year-old Brazilian has made six starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The teenager has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the North London outfit, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.