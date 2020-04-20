Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Cesc Fabregas is a big fan of one Arsenal teenager

Subhankar Mondal
Cesc Fabregas of Arsenal outpaces the Chelsea midfield
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cesc Fabregas seems to rate Gabriel Martinelli highly.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Cesc Fabregas has stated on Twitter that he would love to play with Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder, who is now on the books of AS Monaco in Ligue 1, seems to be a big fan of the 18-year-old forward.

The Spain international midfielder has said that Martinelli is the one player in the current Arsenal squad he wishes he could play with now.

 

Cesc Fabregas of Arsenal outpaces the Chelsea midfield

Stats

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Ituano Futebol Clube in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by The Telegraph to be worth £6 million.

According to WhoScored, the 18-year-old Brazilian has made six starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

The teenager has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Europa League for the North London outfit, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during Arsenal's Training Session on February 07, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch