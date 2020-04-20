‘Brilliant’ in-demand player reportedly ready for Newcastle talks… only if Mike Ashley leaves

Linked with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United, Matty Longstaff is out of contract at Newcastle United in June.

Matty Longstaff is out of contract at Newcastle United at the end of June, and there is no surprise that the midfielder has been linked with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham United.

In demand

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal, Everton and West Ham are among the clubs interested in securing the services of Longstaff in the summer transfer window.

Promising

Given the talent and potential of the midfielder and his tender age of 20, the England Under-20 international would be a brilliant long-term signing for any club, especially as he would not cost a lot in development compensation fee.

However, there is a chance that Longstaff - described as “brilliant in training” by his brother and Newcastle teammate Sean Longstaff in The Chronicle in October 2019 - could stay at St. James' Park beyond the summer of 2020.

Newcastle United stay?

According to The Sun, the midfielder is ready to sit down with the club and hold talks over a new contact if Mike Ashley sells the Magpies as expected.

The report in the British tabloid has claimed that Ashley is on the verge of selling Newcastle to a consortium headed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

If the takeover goes through, then, according to the report, Longstaff is ready to hold talks with the prospective new owners and “thrash out a deal”.

Stats

Longstaff has made six starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Steve Bruce's side so far this season, scoring two goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The midfielder also made three starts and one substitute appearance in the FA Cup for Magpies so far this campaign, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The Premier League is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.