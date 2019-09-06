Brassic series 2: The release date and cast for Sky's hit comedy are confirmed!

Sky One's Brassic has been confirmed for a second series and the show's fanbase can't wait!

Sky One seems to have a real hit on their hands in new comedy series Brassic and it's safe to say that viewers have quickly taken the show to heart.

The series, which first aired on Sky One on August 22nd, 2019 and has been available to stream since then, has quickly gained a following thanks to the hilarious and fast-paced comedy on offer as well as the superb cast that's been assembled for the series.

Before the first series had even concluded a second season had been confirmed and now, we finally have a release date for that new batch of episodes

MORE BRASSIC: How many episodes of Brassic on Sky One? How to watch, catch-up and more!

Brassic on Sky

Brassic tells the story of a group of friends and their lives in the Lancashire town of Hawley.

A life of crime is the norm for most of them but as the series progresses we learn that not everyone has their hearts set on staying in the town forever, something which threatens to tear the group of friends apart.

Season 2 news!

Despite the fact that series 1 hasn't even finished yet, a second series is already on the way and filming for the show is currently ongoing in Manchester according to several members of the cast and The Manchester Evening News.

Brassic's season 2 release date has been announced as May 7th 2020. Not only that but all six hour-long episodes will be available to stream on Sky and Now TV at once.

SERIES 2 LETS GO... Thank you so much for all your support with series 1, if you haven’t seen it yet catch all eps now on @skyone ... #Brassic pic.twitter.com/DAkFsyEYkc — michelle keegan (@michkeegan) August 26, 2019

Who's in the cast for season 2?

Unsurprisingly, Michelle Keegan (Coronation Street, Our Girl) continues in her starring role as Erin alongside returning lead cast members Joseph Gilgun (This is England, The Last Witch Hunter) and Damien Moloney (GameFace, The Current War), among a host of others.

Meanwhile, there are a number of new faces joining the cast for series 2 including John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag).

Series 2 of Brassic arrives on Sky One and Now TV on May 7th, 2020.