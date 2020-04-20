Are vets open at the moment? Here's what you need to know

Many places have temporarily closed their doors, but are vets open at the moment?

While in lockdown, it's important to remain healthy and comfortable.

Just weeks ago, Boris Johnson issued a statement urging us only to leave the house for work if absolutely necessary and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible.

However, he also added that it's okay to go out for exercise once a day, as long as you're not mixing with people from other households. Since the rules were outlined, most have been very respectful and have remained well.

It's imperative, on the other hand, that you make sure your pets are too.

A number of pet owners across the UK will find themselves concerned during this period. Are the vets still open?

Are vets open at the moment?

Yes, vets are open at the moment. However, veterinary practices have made changes to help further ensure the safety of pets, workers and owners.

As highlighted by the Express, you should still contact a vet if you're concerned about your pet's health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vets are considered essential workers, as the wellbeing of animals remains imperative.

As you'd expect, some adjustments have been made and practices are doing their best to minimise face-to-face contact wherever possible.

The British Veterinary Association has addressed the importance of social distancing, which is why it's important to call the vets before anything else. Consultation over the phone may be all you need and they'll be able to determine whether your pet needs medication, or give you helpful advice to follow.

Of course, if it's an emergency then you'll be asked to bring them in. Many practices are responsibly collecting the pets from outside the building and bringing them in and back out again.

If you're worried, simply call and a trained vet will help decide what is best for your pet.

BVA update: Respect your vet!

On April 16th 2020, the British Veterinary Association issued a statement regarding the treatment of vets during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BVA President Daniella Dos Santos weighed in: “Vets across the UK are working hard to provide essential care for animals in difficult circumstances. Many are working with reduced teams due to furloughing and self-isolation. Worryingly, our members are telling us that they’ve received abuse and undue pressure from clients. This is unacceptable. Vets are exercising their clinical and professional judgement in order to balance animal health and welfare, public health, client safety and the safety of their teams."

Continued: “The veterinary profession is playing its part in reducing the spread of COVID-19. This means that they will be assessing and prioritising cases, and clients should expect non-essential procedures to be delayed. Veterinary decisions will vary between practices and in different parts of the country. Just because certain vaccinations are considered essential in one area, does not mean that they are needed in another over the next few weeks. Please trust your veterinary team, respect their decisions, and understand that they are doing their very best.”

So, please, be respectful, whether you are calling or visiting your local practice.

Amanda Boag addresses COVID-19 situation

According to the Express, Amanda Boag - a group referral director at My Family Pet - has expressed: “We realise this is a hugely worrying time for everyone, and for the 12 million pet owners (44% of households) throughout the UK their family, friends, and pets are their number one priority."

She continued: "Pets should not suffer needlessly regardless of the measures in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus so, if you’re worried, please do not hesitate to call us. If our staff determine that your pet needs essential treatment, we will see you."

Further addressing concerns, she added: “As a world-leading provider of veterinary care, it is our responsibility to prevent and control infections and our thousands of vets and vet nurses will continue to be here for pet owners at the time they need us most. Our practices have robust protocols in place to ensure animal welfare alongside protection of client and staff health and wellbeing.”

