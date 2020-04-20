Answer: In a new hotel with 100 rooms riddle explained

The "in a new hotel with 100 rooms" riddle is doing the rounds, so here's the answer.

In a new hotel with 100 rooms riddle

Here is the riddle:

"In a new hotel containing 100 rooms, Tom was hired to paint the numbers from 1-100 on the doors. How many times will Tom have to paint the number 8?"

Essentially, the puzzle is asking you to determine how many 8's there are between 1 and 100.

So, you have to go through the numbers and make a note of every one which contains 8.

Give it a go before scrolling down to the answer...

Answer: In a new hotel with 100 rooms riddle

The answer to the "in a new hotel with 100 rooms" riddle is 20.

Now, let's show the working out.

Singling them out, the total number of 8’s between 1 and 100 are as follows: 8, 18, 28, 38, 48, 58, 68, 78, 80, 81, 82, 83, 84, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 98

While there may only be 19 numbers in total, it's easy to forget when determining your answer that the number 88, of course, contains not one 8, but two.

So, there's your answer!

