Answer: How many letters are in the alphabet? riddle - Facebook's newest brain teaser explained

Riddle: How many letters are in 'the alphabet?'

The riddle in question is simply the following:

How many letters are in 'the alphabet?'

However, it's a teaser that has thrown a lot of people, especially those adamant that the answer is 26 because, in this case, it isn't.

Answer: How many letters are in 'the alphabet?'

In 'the alphabet' there are 11 letters.

You see, the answer in this instance comes from the number of letters in the words 'the alphabet' rather than the actual alphabet itself.

The reason why this has caught so many out is the way in which the question is worded.

If the question read How many letters are in the words, 'the alphabet?' then those trying the riddle would have a much easier time but where's the fun in that?

