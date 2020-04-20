'Another Park Chu-young': Some Gunners fans don't want the 'Arsenal move' they've heard

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Valencia attacker Rodrigo Moreno.

Arsenal face big decisions over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the near future, and they're unsurprisingly being linked with other attackers.

Both Aubameyang and Lacazette are out of contract in 2021, meaning Arsenal will be under pressure to sell the pair if they can't convince them to stay put at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta and co may have potential replacements in mind, with a whole number of strikers already linked, and another name was suggested over the weekend.

The Mirror claim that Arsenal are interested in signing Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno, and could move to sign him as a replacement for Aubameyang.

It's claimed that Rodrigo does have a £110million release clause in his contract, but Valencia's financial issues mean they may be forced to take around £45million to £50million.

Rodrigo, 29, has only scored two league goals this season, but his record in all competitions stands at five goals and 11 assists, showing himself as a facilitator more than a goalscorer.

That's a little different to Aubameyang, and both his age and recent record have left some Arsenal fans worrying about a potential deal for the former Bolton Wanderers loanee.

Arsenal fans feel signing Rodrigo would be 'an Arsenal move' as he just isn't good enough, believing that his goal record is 'awful' and he would just be another Park Chu-young if he did join.

Others think £50million is still 'dreamland' for a player like Rodrigo, and given that he is an 'average' player, they would rather see Arsenal focus on youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

Aubameyang to Rodrigo is an Arsenal move #AFC — Aaron (@aaroncallo) April 19, 2020

Lmao . He is 29 .. oh common — G' Factor (@onyiax9) April 18, 2020

That’s still dreamland — Non-negotiable F.C (@oppblockcreeper) April 18, 2020

A striker about to turn 30 is who has never scored more than 20 goals in a season and scored 2 goals this season and you’re saying £110m but discounted to £50? Lool this guy is worth £20m max — Sam (@SamDaGoon) April 18, 2020

He’s awful. 2 league goals all season. — Harry (@Harry_Currall) April 18, 2020

Two league goals and we wanna sign him?? Another park chu-young — Boo of the booless (@CallmeDimpl3) April 18, 2020

No average striker — RahulRebelloAFC (@RahulArsenal1) April 19, 2020

Rodrigo is not right for Arsenal — Adebayo Oluwafemi (@adebayofemi07) April 19, 2020

No thanks. Average player, merely a poacher. Nketiah & Martinelli way better & also much better options available for cheaper. — FI GoldenBoy (@FiActive) April 18, 2020

For a 29 year old? Haha. Buy someone for the future. — Bob (@aBagofDicks__) April 18, 2020