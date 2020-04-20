Quick links

'Another Park Chu-young': Some Gunners fans don't want the 'Arsenal move' they've heard

Olly Dawes
Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Valencia attacker Rodrigo Moreno.

Valencia's Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno (C) controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Valencia CF and Atalanta at Estadio Mestalla on March...

Arsenal face big decisions over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the near future, and they're unsurprisingly being linked with other attackers.

Both Aubameyang and Lacazette are out of contract in 2021, meaning Arsenal will be under pressure to sell the pair if they can't convince them to stay put at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta and co may have potential replacements in mind, with a whole number of strikers already linked, and another name was suggested over the weekend.

 

The Mirror claim that Arsenal are interested in signing Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno, and could move to sign him as a replacement for Aubameyang.

It's claimed that Rodrigo does have a £110million release clause in his contract, but Valencia's financial issues mean they may be forced to take around £45million to £50million.

Rodrigo, 29, has only scored two league goals this season, but his record in all competitions stands at five goals and 11 assists, showing himself as a facilitator more than a goalscorer.

Rodrigo of Valencia CF warms up during the Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Valencia CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza on March 6, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain.

That's a little different to Aubameyang, and both his age and recent record have left some Arsenal fans worrying about a potential deal for the former Bolton Wanderers loanee.

Arsenal fans feel signing Rodrigo would be 'an Arsenal move' as he just isn't good enough, believing that his goal record is 'awful' and he would just be another Park Chu-young if he did join.

Others think £50million is still 'dreamland' for a player like Rodrigo, and given that he is an 'average' player, they would rather see Arsenal focus on youngsters Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah.

Olly Dawes

