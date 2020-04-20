How to get thunderstorm and lightning in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons players are reporting their first thunderstorm and lightning experiences on their island.

The Earth Day event for Animal Crossing New Horizons is coming very soon meaning players have another reason to keep coming back to their island. Granted, everyone's been coming back to upgrade facilities and build havens better than the most delicious descriptions of Heaven, and a lot of these players have lately been reporting witnesses of lightning and thunderstorms.

There are weather effects in Animal Crossing New Horizons such as rain being the only time you can catch a coelacanth, and there will also be more later in the real-time year when snow comes about (unless you're an expert time traveller who has said eff the community's rulebook).

When it comes to thunderstorms there doesn't appear to be any weather effects except those affiliated with rain, but some players will be curious as to how to witness lightning themselves.

How to get thunderstorm and lighting in Animal Crossing New Horizons

It should be a rainy day for a thunderstorm and lightning to appear in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Rainy days don't guarantee lightning and a thunderstorm, but they're the Animal Crossing New Horizons days in which they will appear when lucky.

No one has reported any unique weather affects, so the affects that come with rain are the only ones that should be in play meaning you'll be able to catch plenty of coelacanth.

You could try to witness a thunderstorm in Animal Crossing New Horizons by time travelling to every day it rains, but this would be a difficult endeavour because of how random and rare lightning appears to be.

Fans are happy that lightning is in the game, but it doesn't do much more than provide a flash in the distance so don't become too obsessed about witnessing one.

