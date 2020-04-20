Animal Crossing New Horizons rain fish and sharks: How to catch Coelacanth!

A list of the fish and sharks that can be caught during the rain in Animal Crossing New Horizons and how to catch Coelacanth.

The Earth Day event for Animal Crossing New Horizons begins soon but before then players have been experiencing plenty of rain for their isle of paradise. This has resulted in people wanting to know what fish and shark are exclusive to the weather and have greater odds at being captured, as well as how to catch Coelacanth.

There are weather effects in Animal Crossing New Horizons and the game's weather system only follows reality in that the weather is warmer in the summer and colder in the fall with snow. One of the benefits of rainy weather is that you don't need to water all of your flowers, but there other benefits when it comes to fish and sharks.

Fish to catch during rain in Animal Crossing New Horizons

One fish that players will be able to exclusively catch during the rain is Coelacanth.

However, aside from Coelacanth, there is also a list of fish and sharks that are said to have greater odds at capturing during the rain:

Barreleye

Saw Shark

Hammerhead Shark

Great White Shark

Whale Shark

The aforementioned list of fish and sharks with greater odds at capturing during the rain comes from Game Revolution.

How to catch Coelacanth during rain for Animal Crossing New Horizons

You will only be able to catch Coelacanth during the rain in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Provided it's raining, you can catch Coelacanth during any time and any month of the Animal Crossing New Horizons calendar.

Know that this fish will only appear in the ocean and is symbolised by the largest shadow. Approach the ocean with a fishing rod, use fish bait to scare away smaller fish until you spot a large shadow, and then cast your line. Remember to only press A when it takes a proper bit as opposed to nibbles.

Once you capture the black beasty, you will be rewarded with a sickeningly bad pun about being a Coela-can rather than Coelacanth.

You'll want to donate your first capture to the Museum, but any future ones you catch can be sold to either the Nooks or C.J. for the price of 15,000 and 22,500 bells respectively.