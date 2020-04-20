'Always good': Target already has ties to Newcastle amid claims he could join after takeover

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Luke Woolfenden.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are interested in signing Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden in a transfer policy that may be carried out by the club's new owners.

It's claimed that Amanda Staveley and co want to develop a strong infrastructure at Newcastle once their £300million takeover goes through, with an emphasis on bringing through young players.

That may be a focus on homegrown players, but Newcastle have three young signings in mind; Hearts defender Aaron Hickey as well as Ipswich Town duo Woolfenden and Flynn Downes.

Newcastle already wanted all three players, but the owners may sign off on deals for the trio in order to kick off the new at St James' Park.

Woolfenden has been tipped for a bright future, and he has starred under Paul Lambert this season, making 36 appearances for the League One side.

The likes of Sir Bobby Robson, Titus Bramble, Kieron Dyer and Darren Ambrose all have ties to both Ipswich and Newcastle, and Woolfenden could follow suit alongside Chris Hogg.

Hogg left his role as a first-team coach at Ipswich earlier this season, joining Newcastle's Under-23 setup, and it's no great surprise that Newcastle now want Woolfenden now he's involved.

Woolfenden even praised Hogg earlier this season, claiming it was 'always good' to get Hogg's feedback on his performances whilst on loan at Swindon Town, seemingly holding him in high regard.

That gives Woolfenden a clear tie to the current Newcastle coaching staff, and following Hogg to Tyneside will surely be appealing to the young defender having been developed by him already – and the Magpies should be looking to use that tie to their advantage.