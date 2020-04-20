Quick links

£97m star linked to Arsenal tipped to explode next season - report

Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan
Arsenal have been credited with an interest in the French winger.

Arsenal might have a hard time trying to prise Ousmane Dembele from Camp Nou.

According to AS, Arsenal are interested in bringing the Barcelona winger to North London once the transfer window opens.

The same publication reported this past weekend that the 22-year-old France international has wondered about the idea of living in a different city, amid speculation about his future.

But if one latest report is true, there's no chance of him going anywhere.

 

Sport in Spain have now reported that Barcelona still 'trust' Dembele in spite of a series of injury problems since joining in a £97 million deal in 2017.

Not only that, but Barca, according to Sport, hope that there'll be an 'explosion' from the former Borussia Dortmund star next season in terms of standard.

Dembele's latest injury was a six-month layoff confirmed in February, meaning that he was set to miss Euro 2020 before it was postponed for a year due to the global health emergency.

But if that report is true then the Spanish giants clearly believe that he'll come back much stronger for the 2020-21 campaign and therefore there's no sense in selling - or even loaning - if they genuinely think he'll be transformed.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

