‘50m and he's yours’: Some fans react as their player linked with Newcastle United

Newcastle United has been linked with Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

Some Barcelona fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Arturo Vidal with a move to Newcastle United.

According to ITA Sport Press, Vidal is open to joining Newcastle from Spanish and European giants Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the 32-year-old Chile international midfielder will move to Premier League club but only if his former Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri makes the move as well.

 

Vidal is one of the biggest and most well-known names in world football, having played for major clubs such as Juventus and Bayern Munich before switching to Barcelona in 2018.

Some Barcelona fans have given their take on speculation linking Vidal to Newcastle.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Meanwhile, former Newcastle assistant manager Iain Dowie has given his take on the reported takeover of the Magpies.

It has been reported by The Times that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are set to acquire 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners taking 10 per cent and the Reuben brothers the other 10 per cent.

The Chronicle quotes Dowie as saying: "I think it will excite fans and if it does happen, and I think there is a little way to go with that, then the Reuben brothers, Amanda Staveley and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia are not going to have any problems financing the takeover.

"£250bn, I believe, on investment, they have an incredible amount of money behind them to take that club to where it should be which is the very top echelons."

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

