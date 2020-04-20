Quick links

£30m Spurs man's six-word response when told Kane could leave by Rio Ferdinand

John Verrall
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Jose Mourinho's side.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 05, 2020 in...

Ryan Sessegnon has admitted to Copa90 that if Harry Kane is sold it would be a huge loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane’s future at Tottenham has been heavily speculated about, after he made comments suggesting that he wouldn't stay at the club unless they continued to make progress.

Already it has been claimed in the Manchester Evening News that Manchester United would love to sign the Tottenham forward.

 

And when Rio Ferdinand said that Sessegnon that he may not see Kane in a Spurs shirt again, the £30 million youngster (The Sun) said: “That would be a big loss.”

Sessegnon previously stated in the same interview that Kane was the Tottenham player who has impressed him the most since he arrived at the club last summer.

The youngster’s comments show just how highly Kane is regarded by his teammates.

Scott McTominay of Manchester United and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on December 4,...

The Tottenham striker is one of the deadliest finishers in world football and his importance to Spurs has been highlighted through his absence this season.

Kane has been out of action for Tottenham since January, and since he has been sidelined, Jose Mourinho’s side have badly struggled for goals.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

