£30m Spurs man's six-word response when told Kane could leave by Rio Ferdinand

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Jose Mourinho's side.

Ryan Sessegnon has admitted to Copa90 that if Harry Kane is sold it would be a huge loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane’s future at Tottenham has been heavily speculated about, after he made comments suggesting that he wouldn't stay at the club unless they continued to make progress.

Already it has been claimed in the Manchester Evening News that Manchester United would love to sign the Tottenham forward.

And when Rio Ferdinand said that Sessegnon that he may not see Kane in a Spurs shirt again, the £30 million youngster (The Sun) said: “That would be a big loss.”

Sessegnon previously stated in the same interview that Kane was the Tottenham player who has impressed him the most since he arrived at the club last summer.

The youngster’s comments show just how highly Kane is regarded by his teammates.

The Tottenham striker is one of the deadliest finishers in world football and his importance to Spurs has been highlighted through his absence this season.

Kane has been out of action for Tottenham since January, and since he has been sidelined, Jose Mourinho’s side have badly struggled for goals.