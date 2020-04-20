Quick links

£300m takeover could affect Leeds - Our View

Coventry City's Callum O'Hare battles with Ipswich Town's Luke Woolfenden during the Sky Bet League One match between Ipswich Town and Coventry City at Portman Road on March 7, 2020 in...
Leeds United and Newcastle United reportedly want the same player.

Newcastle United are seemingly on the brink of securing new ownership in a development that could have implications for Leeds United.

According to The Mail, the £300million Saudi-led takeover of the Magpies is closer to materialising after a major deposit was paid.

If and when this moves goes through, Newcastle will have a significant amount of money in the transfer market going forward.

And Leeds could suffer in this regard.

 

That's because both teams are reportedly going after the same player. On Saturday, The Chronicle reported that Newcastle wanted 21-year-old Ipswich Town defender Luke Woolfenden who, according to TWTD, is also on Leeds' radar.

Thing is, what young player wouldn't want to be apart of what could be a revolution in the North East?

Premier League promotion could be worth as much as £200 million to the Elland Road side, so Marcelo Bielsa could certainly afford Woolfenden if they go up.

But turning down Newcastle in the post-Mike Ashley era could be incredibly hard for any young player and Bielsa should hope that it isn't a choice between St James's Park and Elland Road.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

