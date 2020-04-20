26-year-old star linked to Tottenham is available for transfer - report

Tottenham Hotspur have been credited with an interest in the Real Madrid player.

Mariano Diaz was reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur's radar as a January signing.

El Desmarque reported earlier in the season that Spurs were interested in bringing the out-of-favour Real Madrid striker to North London.

Nothing happened in that regard and Tottenham didn't wind up signing any centre-forward, despite Harry Kane getting injured after the report about Diaz.

But if they're still interested, he might be available.

According to AS, the 26-year-old is one of six players who the Spanish giants are looking to offload during the summer.

Real want to free up over £100 million on the wage bill and Diaz is one of the players who they want to get rid of, report AS.

The report adds that the former Lyon hitman - re-signed by the Bernabeu club when Zinedine Zidane left - is 'hesitant' to leave the Spanish capital, despite making two Liga appearances all season under the French head coach.

Tottenham certainly need more firepower up front, evident by how they struggled since Kane got injured, and it'll be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho - who wasn't at the club at the time of the earlier interest - is a fan of Diaz.