21-year-old comments on Tottenham dressing room with £40m move possible

Tottenham Hotspur signed midfielder Gedson Fernandes in January.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Gedson Fernandes has told the club's official website that he is 'enjoying' the club's dressing room as he bids to win a permanent deal.

Spurs took Fernandes on loan in January, beating West Ham United to the Benfica talent's signature as he became Jose Mourinho's first signing for Tottenham.

Fernandes joined the club on an 18-month loan deal with a view to a permanent move, meaning he has plenty of time to settle in and impress Mourinho.

So far, the 21-year-old has played nine times for Spurs, so it's possibly a little early for Tottenham to have any real idea in mind about his long-term future.

They have another year to decide on a deal, with The Times claiming that the permanent option in the deal stands at £40million – which would be a significant investment.

Next season – whenever it can actually happen – will be key for Fernandes, but he seems to be enjoying life with the club already.

Fernandes claims he already has 'good friends' at Tottenham, and is enjoying the dressing room he has come into, which would suggest he fancies staying put with Spurs for the coming years.

“I’ve made good friends here already, I’ve got good team-mates and I’m enjoying it in the dressing room,” said Fernandes.