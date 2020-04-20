Quick links

Arsenal

£16m Arsenal star, reportedly injured until Christmas, should be worried

Shane Callaghan
A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers might miss a full year of football.

Calum Chambers #21 of Arsenal in action against Chivas de Guadalajara at StubHub Center on July 31, 2016 in Carson, California.

It looks like Arsenal defender Calum Chambers might be spending a full year on the sidelines.

The former Southampton centre-back, a £16 million signing in 2014 [The Guardian], picked up a cruciate ligament injury in December and was ruled out for nine months.

But Goal.com reported this past weekend that the Arsenal star might be absent for as long as 12 months, claiming that they don't expect him to be fit until Christmas of this year.

And if you're Chambers, it's a big, big worry.

 

The 25-year-old was firmly part of Mikel Arteta's plans at the time of his injury, but will that be the case when he's fit? Very possibly not.

Firstly, Arsenal have William Saliba returning from his season-long loan with Saint Etienne when the season finishes.

And not only that, but the North Londoners are constantly being linked with centre-backs, from Dayot Upamecano to Samuel Umtiti.

Not to mention the fact that Arteta already has David Luiz, Skhodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari on the books as of right now.

If there's one position where the Spaniard has depth, it's centre-back and that's without even considering Chambers at the moment.

It's going to be a long and difficult battle for Chambers to get fit. It could be an even harder one to crowbar his way back into Arteta's first XI.

Arsenal's defender Calum Chambers (C) jumps to head the ball takes part in a training session at the club's complex in London Colney on May 2, 2018 on the eve of their UEFA Europa league...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch