£16m Arsenal star, reportedly injured until Christmas, should be worried

It looks like Arsenal defender Calum Chambers might be spending a full year on the sidelines.

The former Southampton centre-back, a £16 million signing in 2014 [The Guardian], picked up a cruciate ligament injury in December and was ruled out for nine months.

But Goal.com reported this past weekend that the Arsenal star might be absent for as long as 12 months, claiming that they don't expect him to be fit until Christmas of this year.

And if you're Chambers, it's a big, big worry.

The 25-year-old was firmly part of Mikel Arteta's plans at the time of his injury, but will that be the case when he's fit? Very possibly not.

Firstly, Arsenal have William Saliba returning from his season-long loan with Saint Etienne when the season finishes.

And not only that, but the North Londoners are constantly being linked with centre-backs, from Dayot Upamecano to Samuel Umtiti.

Not to mention the fact that Arteta already has David Luiz, Skhodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari on the books as of right now.

If there's one position where the Spaniard has depth, it's centre-back and that's without even considering Chambers at the moment.

It's going to be a long and difficult battle for Chambers to get fit. It could be an even harder one to crowbar his way back into Arteta's first XI.