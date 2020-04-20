Quick links

£150,000 wage demands would make Everton target their top earner

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park on January 11, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Carlo Ancelotti's Everton could reportedly consider a summer deal to bring Jack Grealish to Goodison Park from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Aston Villa at The King Power Stadium on March 9, 2020 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

As Manchester United fans will tell you, the ‘Red Devils premium’ is a very real thing.

As soon as one of the biggest and richest clubs in world football show an interest in any player, at any club, their transfer value tends to go through the roof. A case in point; just last summer they were forced to part with a combined £130 million to bring Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford.

And with United’s interest in a certain floppy-haired playmaker very well documented, Jack Grealish will certainly cost a pretty penny when the window swings open – even if Aston Villa are consigned to an immediate return to the Championship.

 

The Sun suggests that a deal to bring this Birmingham-born maestro to Old Trafford will set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side back around £60 million. And that’s without mentioning his wages, which will be trebled to somewhere in the region of £150,000-a-week.

So if Everton are serious about entering the race for Grealish, billionaire bankroller Farhad Moshiri will have to put his hand very deep into his pockets.

Sky Sports suggests that Carlo Ancelotti’s side do have a genuine interest in arguably the best player currently strutting his stuff outside of one of the Premier League’s so-called top six – even if a right-winger and a new centre-back are higher up on the Toffees’ transfer window ticklist.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester,...

 

But with United expected to make a sizeable financial effort to lure Grealish from the Midlands to Manchester, Everton will have little choice but to follow suit.

At £60 million, the 24-year-old would comfortably surpass the club-record fee Everton paid for Richarlison last summer. Furthermore, no one in Ancelotti’s squad takes home more than £120,000-a-week, according to Spotrac.

So if Moshiri is serious about bringing European football to Goodison Park, the phrase ‘put your money where your mouth is’ comes to mind.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa is challenged by James Ward-Prowse of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Aston Villa at St Mary's Stadium on February 22,...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

