£150,000 wage demands would make Everton target their top earner

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton could reportedly consider a summer deal to bring Jack Grealish to Goodison Park from Premier League rivals Aston Villa.

As Manchester United fans will tell you, the ‘Red Devils premium’ is a very real thing.

As soon as one of the biggest and richest clubs in world football show an interest in any player, at any club, their transfer value tends to go through the roof. A case in point; just last summer they were forced to part with a combined £130 million to bring Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford.

And with United’s interest in a certain floppy-haired playmaker very well documented, Jack Grealish will certainly cost a pretty penny when the window swings open – even if Aston Villa are consigned to an immediate return to the Championship.

The Sun suggests that a deal to bring this Birmingham-born maestro to Old Trafford will set Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side back around £60 million. And that’s without mentioning his wages, which will be trebled to somewhere in the region of £150,000-a-week.

So if Everton are serious about entering the race for Grealish, billionaire bankroller Farhad Moshiri will have to put his hand very deep into his pockets.

Sky Sports suggests that Carlo Ancelotti’s side do have a genuine interest in arguably the best player currently strutting his stuff outside of one of the Premier League’s so-called top six – even if a right-winger and a new centre-back are higher up on the Toffees’ transfer window ticklist.

But with United expected to make a sizeable financial effort to lure Grealish from the Midlands to Manchester, Everton will have little choice but to follow suit.

At £60 million, the 24-year-old would comfortably surpass the club-record fee Everton paid for Richarlison last summer. Furthermore, no one in Ancelotti’s squad takes home more than £120,000-a-week, according to Spotrac.

So if Moshiri is serious about bringing European football to Goodison Park, the phrase ‘put your money where your mouth is’ comes to mind.