Tottenham Hotspur

Wilshere blown away by 'unreal' ex-Spurs star Pochettino sold for £11m

Mousa Dembele of Tottenham Hotspur holds off the challenge from Marcelo Brozovic of FC Internazionale during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and...
The big Belgian was so popular at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Wilshere has named former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele as the most impressive player he's faced in the Premier League.

The powerful midfielder was a hugely-popular figure among fans of the North London club.

Dembele, who joined Tottenham in 2012, was sold by Mauricio Pochettino last January as he joined Chinese outfit Guangzhou in an £11 million deal [The Guardian].

The Belgium international had over 10 North London derbies during Wilshere's time at Arsenal.

 

And the Englishman says that Dembele - once labelled a genius by Pochettino - was the most impressive footballer he's come up against.

He said on an Instagram Q&A: "I always hated playing against Dembele from Tottenham. Obviously it was a derby and he was always up for the game and made it difficult. He was strong, you couldn’t get the ball off him and his dribbling was unreal."

This revelation won't surprise Tottenham fans in the least. They have known about his qualities for some time, and quite a few Spurs players often named the 32-year-old when they were asked who their best team-mate is.

With his rapid acceleration, incredible upper-body strength to shield possession and dribbling abilities, Lilywhites supporters more than likely miss the former Fulham star, especially given that Tanguy Ndombele, his £63 million replacement, doesn't look on the same level as of yet.

Mousa Dembele of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Watford at Wembley Stadium on April 30, 2018 in London, England.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

