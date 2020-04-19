Victoria Beckham: Why you shouldn't be cross about Posh dosh

Victoria Beckham's fashion brand is said to have furloughed 30 staff, with the taxpayer picking up the tab. Her assets - including those brought to party from hubby David Beckham - are said to be worth around £335m. Outrageous misuse of taxpayers money ? No, the tabloids are missing the point.

Victoria Beckham's fashion empire has had a bit of a tough time lately - and that's even before the current global pandemic set in. According to the Mail on Sunday, Mrs Beckham's company posted a loss of £12.3m in 2018, and there were apparently losses in prior years too. But, with the handbags, property, parties and high-profile lifestyles of this rich-and famous couple, we are supposed to express shock and horror that 'Posh Spice' has the cheek to use the UK government's Job Retention Scheme to pay some of her employees for a couple of months.

The truth is, Victoria Beckham and her husband are easy targets and the moral outrage expressed by some newspapers is just a means to try to increase circulation.

Let's take a quick look at what the Job Retention Scheme is all about (there's a clue in the name). Yes, it's there to retain employees on the payroll. During these desperate times, many companies would have to respond to the global pandemic by making staff redundant. This UK government scheme enables employers to 'furlough' staff (to grant a leave of absence for a certain period), with 80% of the salaries up to £2,500 a month being picked up the taxpayer. It's a good scheme for everyone - the company won't have to let staff go, employees will receive at least four fifths of their salary up to the maximum monthly amount (and, least it be said that we are dealing with skin-flints here, Victoria Beckham's company is actually thought to be paying the other 20% to impacted employees from its own pockets!). And taxpayers will benefit, too - in that, by keeping all staff together, companies will be able to more easily exploit the opportunities that will follow once the lock-down is lifted and the economy begins to return to normal. In other words, there is a strong likelihood of more tax being paid by companies and individuals

So, let's not rush to damn people like Victoria Beckham. She and her company are doing the right thing. It's the sensational headlines from hit-hungry news outlets who are the real problem.