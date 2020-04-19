Quick links

Arsenal

'The guy's unreal, £80m please': Fans react to Arsenal potentially getting their star

Shane Callaghan
Ipswich Town's Flynn Downes and Liam Cooper of Leeds United
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the League One sensation.

Ipswich Town's Flynn Downes and Liam Cooper of Leeds United

Arsenal fans weren't over the moon by a report on Saturday.

According to The Chronicle, Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes is on their radar as far as transfer targets go.

When you've been linked with Atletico Madrid powerhouse Thomas Partey, who helped to dump Liverpool out of the Champions League last month, then being linked to unknown 21-year-olds just isn't going to be as exciting.

But some Arsenal supporters on Twitter have been put in their place by fans of the Portman Road club.

 

Despite the fact that Downes isn't a big name, the Tractor Boys have high hopes for him and he's clearly a popular figure among Ipswich fans.

Here's how they reacted to the rumour on social media:

Downes for £7 million is a lot more realistic for Arsenal than, say, paying £45 million to sign Partey.

Firstly, the North Londoners weren't going to have Champions League revenue to come next season, given they were ninth in the Premier League table at the time of the suspension.

And with every club in Europe suffering from a lack of match-day revenue right now, it's just really implausible that they're going to shell out £45 million on one player.

Downes isn't as exciting, granted, but for now Arsenal fans should get used to being linked to players they've never heard of.

Pedro Obiang of West Ham United in action with Flynn Downes of Ipswich Town during the pre-season friendly match between Ipswich Town and West Ham United at Portman Road on July 28, 2018...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch