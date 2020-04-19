'The guy's unreal, £80m please': Fans react to Arsenal potentially getting their star

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the League One sensation.

Arsenal fans weren't over the moon by a report on Saturday.

According to The Chronicle, Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes is on their radar as far as transfer targets go.

When you've been linked with Atletico Madrid powerhouse Thomas Partey, who helped to dump Liverpool out of the Champions League last month, then being linked to unknown 21-year-olds just isn't going to be as exciting.

But some Arsenal supporters on Twitter have been put in their place by fans of the Portman Road club.

Despite the fact that Downes isn't a big name, the Tractor Boys have high hopes for him and he's clearly a popular figure among Ipswich fans.

Here's how they reacted to the rumour on social media:

Upcoming star, not afraid to show his passion and stick a foot in. Happily stands up for himself when required, calm on the ball, what else do u need? — Blxes (@BluesssItfc) April 18, 2020

You know nothing about football you absolute plastic — Kai (@SwichKai) April 18, 2020

You wouldnt be saying that if you saw him play ‍♂️ — Danny Prior (@dannyprior14) April 18, 2020

Definite star of the future . That will be 80 million pounds please. — Mr A (@ferdifatcat) April 18, 2020

All the arsenal fans crying , the guys unreal btw — Josh (@JMcmurts) April 18, 2020

Our two most valuable players, at their ages. Says it all. Still hopefully they’ll go for decent money. When did that last happen with one of our academy graduates? — @atty216 (@atty216) April 18, 2020

Amazing how many fans are surprised by the Downes and Wolf links, I thought it was obvious from about January that both would be leaving, not sure where this surprise factor has come from #ITFC — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) April 18, 2020

Downes for £7 million is a lot more realistic for Arsenal than, say, paying £45 million to sign Partey.

Firstly, the North Londoners weren't going to have Champions League revenue to come next season, given they were ninth in the Premier League table at the time of the suspension.

And with every club in Europe suffering from a lack of match-day revenue right now, it's just really implausible that they're going to shell out £45 million on one player.

Downes isn't as exciting, granted, but for now Arsenal fans should get used to being linked to players they've never heard of.