Teammate says West Ham United loanee has ‘bright future'

Grady Diangana is on loan at West Bromwich Albion from West Ham United at the moment.

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has stated on Twitter that West Ham United-owned midfielder Grady Diangana has a bright future.

Diangana joined Championship club West Brom on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit West Ham in the summer of 2019.

Austin also moved to the Baggies last summer, with Southampton getting paid £4 million as transfer fee, as reported by BBC Sport.

The former Queens Park Rangers striker has said that 21-year-old midfielder Diangana has a bright future.

Bright future — Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) April 18, 2020

Talented player

Diangana has been doing well for West Brom this season before he suffered an injury in January, and now football in England suspended due to the global health crisis.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for the Baggies this campaign, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

One suspects that Diangana will get a chance in the West Ham first team when hie loan spell at West Brom ends.