Teammate says West Ham United loanee has ‘bright future'

Subhankar Mondal
Grady Diangana, Declan Rice and Ryan Fredericks of West Ham United receive their Premier League Debut Footballs at Rush Green on October 11, 2018 in Romford, England.
Grady Diangana is on loan at West Bromwich Albion from West Ham United at the moment.

Charlie Austin of WBA during the FA Cup Third Round match between Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion at The Valley on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin has stated on Twitter that West Ham United-owned midfielder Grady Diangana has a bright future.

Diangana joined Championship club West Brom on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit West Ham in the summer of 2019.

Austin also moved to the Baggies last summer, with Southampton getting paid £4 million as transfer fee, as reported by BBC Sport.

 

The former Queens Park Rangers striker has said that 21-year-old midfielder Diangana has a bright future.

West Ham United's Grady Diangana

Talented player

Diangana has been doing well for West Brom this season before he suffered an injury in January, and now football in England suspended due to the global health crisis.

According to WhoScored, the England Under-21 international has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances in the Championship for the Baggies this campaign, scoring five goals and providing five assists in the process.

One suspects that Diangana will get a chance in the West Ham first team when hie loan spell at West Brom ends.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans as they celebrate the away win 1-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

