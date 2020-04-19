Quick links

Some Liverpool fans identify 32-year-old as dream Klopp replacement

Liverpool fans have more of an affinity for Julian Nagelsmann as manager than they do Steven Gerrard.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter have identified Julian Nagelsmann as an ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Of course, Klopp, who won the Champions League with the Reds last season, will have no intention on leaving Merseyside anytime soon.

The RB Leipzig boss is only 32 and is considered to have a very bright future in football management.

Klopp, who joined Liverpool in 2015, turns 53 in June and the German will hope that his side will have been crowned Premier League champions by then.

 

The Anfield club have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, but the suspension of the season has resulted in confusion over when - and if - Klopp's side are going to be awarded the title.

One Liverpool fan on Twitter asked his followers whether they would like to have the iconic Steven Gerrard as a replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund boss at some point in the future.

But a lot of supporters said they wouldn't want the Rangers boss back on Merseyside in a managerial capacity for now, instead commenting on Nagelsmann.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Manager Julian Nagelsmann speaks to the media during the 1899 Hoffenheim Press Conference at Anfield on August 22, 2017 in Liverpool, England. The second leg of the UEFA Champions League...

