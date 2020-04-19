Some Liverpool fans identify 32-year-old as dream Klopp replacement

Liverpool fans have more of an affinity for Julian Nagelsmann as manager than they do Steven Gerrard.

Some Liverpool fans on Twitter have identified Julian Nagelsmann as an ideal replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

Of course, Klopp, who won the Champions League with the Reds last season, will have no intention on leaving Merseyside anytime soon.

The RB Leipzig boss is only 32 and is considered to have a very bright future in football management.

Klopp, who joined Liverpool in 2015, turns 53 in June and the German will hope that his side will have been crowned Premier League champions by then.

The Anfield club have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, but the suspension of the season has resulted in confusion over when - and if - Klopp's side are going to be awarded the title.

One Liverpool fan on Twitter asked his followers whether they would like to have the iconic Steven Gerrard as a replacement for the former Borussia Dortmund boss at some point in the future.

But a lot of supporters said they wouldn't want the Rangers boss back on Merseyside in a managerial capacity for now, instead commenting on Nagelsmann.

Would you like to see Steven Gerrard manage #LFC once Jurgen Klopp eventually leaves the club? pic.twitter.com/ac2fp1AlPD — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 18, 2020

No!! I want to see Steve Gerard to Julian Nagelsman levels before he’s considered. — Rashid (@HRashid_) April 18, 2020

Nope, Julian Nagelsmann would be the man I think! — Craig Whitworth (@max2710) April 18, 2020

Nagelsman please — T72 (@T7261355310) April 18, 2020

My honest answer is NO. He should take his time and learn his trade. I would rather Pep Lijnders or Julian Nagelsmann take over. — Wongani Nyangulu (@WJS_Nyangulu) April 18, 2020

No, he's nowhere near good enough yet. Nagelsman might be ready when the time's right — Johnny Keats (@JohnnyKeats1) April 18, 2020

No. We can’t let sentiment get in the way. Lijnders or Nagelsmann for me. — Steve McNorton (@McnortonStephen) April 18, 2020

I think it would be a mistake. Nagelsmann for me although lots can change in 3-4 years — John McDonald (@JohnMcD0412) April 18, 2020