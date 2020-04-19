Quick links

Romelu Lukaku's tweet has Celtic fans talking after Rangers snub

Marcus Rashford #19 of Manchester United celebrates his goal with Romelu Lukaku #9 at NRG Stadium on July 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
The big striker said he preferred Celtic over Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Celtic fans on Twitter are loving Romelu Lukaku saying that he prefers their club over Rangers.

The Belgian striker did a Q&A session with his followers on social media last night.

One person asked the Inter Milan marksman if he preferred Celtic or Rangers.

And Lukaku, whose cousin Boli Bolingoli plays for the Hoops, said that he was more of a fan of the Parkhead side than the Ibrox club.

 

Here's how Celtic supporters responded to the big man on Twitter:

Rangers fans won't lose much sleep over the fact that he prefers their Old Firm rivals, though it is an interesting preference and, as mentioned, he has family ties to the Bhoys at the moment.

After joining Celtic last summer, left-back Bolingoli said that he was better than his more-famous cousins, Romelu and Jordan, telling The Herald: "They are a bit stronger and more physical than me, but I think technically I am the best in the family."

Fast forward nine months and fans of the Parkhead side might debate those comments, given that Jonny Hayes, a winger, has been playing ahead of him at left-back for much of the calendar year.

It's been a dismal first season for Bolingoli following a £3 million move and it'll be interesting to see how - and if - he kicks on next term.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

