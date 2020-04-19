Romelu Lukaku's tweet has Celtic fans talking after Rangers snub

The big striker said he preferred Celtic over Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Celtic fans on Twitter are loving Romelu Lukaku saying that he prefers their club over Rangers.

The Belgian striker did a Q&A session with his followers on social media last night.

One person asked the Inter Milan marksman if he preferred Celtic or Rangers.

And Lukaku, whose cousin Boli Bolingoli plays for the Hoops, said that he was more of a fan of the Parkhead side than the Ibrox club.

Here's how Celtic supporters responded to the big man on Twitter:

Come and play for us one day big man. The fans would love you and you would love us. — Longshaw (@youhavingalaugh) April 18, 2020

Class! — LouMun 67 (@lfmunro) April 18, 2020

Time to come home to Parkers big man — Connor (@_CLMike_) April 18, 2020

My man — aidan robinson (@aidyrob13) April 18, 2020

What a guy! — Mark (@Markybhoyy) April 18, 2020

Good Lad — Miralem (@DanielePjanic) April 18, 2020

Rangers fans won't lose much sleep over the fact that he prefers their Old Firm rivals, though it is an interesting preference and, as mentioned, he has family ties to the Bhoys at the moment.

After joining Celtic last summer, left-back Bolingoli said that he was better than his more-famous cousins, Romelu and Jordan, telling The Herald: "They are a bit stronger and more physical than me, but I think technically I am the best in the family."

Fast forward nine months and fans of the Parkhead side might debate those comments, given that Jonny Hayes, a winger, has been playing ahead of him at left-back for much of the calendar year.

It's been a dismal first season for Bolingoli following a £3 million move and it'll be interesting to see how - and if - he kicks on next term.