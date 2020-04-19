Rival claims reported Tottenham Hotspur target good enough for Pep Guardiola

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Ben Chilwell and Andre Onana.

Bournemouth defender Simon Francis has raved about reported Tottenham Hotspur target and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell in The Sun.

The 35-year-old former England Under-20 international has included the 23-year-old left-back in the best Premier League XI he has faced with the Cherries.

According to The Express, Tottenham are interested in signing Chilwell from Leicester in the summer transfer window.

90min.com has claimed that Leicester want as much as £75 million as transfer fee for the England international.

Francis believes that Chilwell is good enough to play for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Francis wrote about Chilwell in The Sun: “He can be an England left-back for many years to come and I definitely could see him fitting in at Manchester City.

"We have had some good battles because when you are charging on as a full-back, you often get into one-on-ones with the opposition full-back. He always gives me a good run for my money."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Chilwell has scored two goals and provided three assists in 23 Premier League appearances for Leicester so far this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the left-back provided four assists in 36 league fixtures for the Foxes, according to WhoScored.

Amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen if Tottenham are able to - or willing to - spend £75 million on a single player.

Meanwhile, Andre Onana has suggested that he is open to going back to Barcelona.

The Ajax goalkeeper was at the Spanish club as a youth player, and Goal.com has claimed of interest in the 24-year-old Cameroon international from Tottenham.

Metro quotes Onana as saying: “It’s hard to say because with FC Barcelona, I am still in very good relations with the president, the coaches.

“But today we are still far from it. I’m the Ajax goalkeeper and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.

“I only take care of the ball game, what happens at the stadium. The rest is up to my agents who manage.”