Report: West Ham want to make £13m signing, but Arsenal are already in talks

West Ham United are reportedly keen on Reims defender Axel Disasi.

According to Goal, West Ham United are interested in signing Stade de Reims defender Axel Disasi – but Arsenal have already opened talks about a deal.

It's claimed that the Hammers fancy Disasi, with Southampton also keen to bring the centre back to the Premier League, whilst Monaco and Bundesliga sides are interested too.

Reims are understood to be seeking a deal worth around €15million (£13million) for Disasi, but it doesn't look like he'll be heading to West Ham as things stand.

That's because Arsenal have swooped in to open talks about signing the centre back, with the Gunners believing that he ticks the boxes for Mikel Arteta.

RMC Sport claim that Arsenal did make a move for Disasi in January, but they were rebuffed by the French side, meaning they're now trying to accelerate a deal.

The 22-year-old has impressed in 27 Ligue 1 appearances this season, and Disasi is a big, strong defender at 6ft 3in whilst having big potential.

It's interesting to see Arsenal go for another young, tall, right-footed, French centre back having already signed William Saliba, with Disasi a little further along in his development.

Yet with David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers on board and Pablo Mari potentially staying too, it could be a crowded centre back room at the Emirates Stadium if Disasi does join the Gunners.

For West Ham, it will be disappointing to miss out on such a talented young player, especially with questions over Issa Diop's future, but unless they come in with a much bigger offer than Arsenal, they'll have to see him turn out for the Gunners.