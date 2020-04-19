Report: Super-agent eyeing summer exit for Everton ace, depends on big-money deal

Everton striker Moise Kean continues to be linked away.

According to Tuttosport, Mino Raiola may try and move Everton striker Moise Kean on to Inter Milan if they sell Lautaro Martinez this summer.

Martinez is being linked with a big-money move elsewhere, with clubs around Europe seeking to sign the Argentinian hitman in a deal that could reach nine figures.

Inter would naturally need a replacement if they do end up selling Martinez this summer, and chief executive Beppe Marotta is believed to be a fan of Kean.

It's claimed that Inter and Marotta were interested in Kean last summer when Juventus indicated they would sell, but Raiola decided to take him to England instead.

Now, Raiola would be interested in a move to Inter, and his close ties to Marotta mean the Everton striker could be viewed as a potential Martinez replacement.

Kean allegedly supports Inter too, meaning he may be interested in heading to the San Siro this summer after a frustrating first season at Goodison Park.

The 20-year-old was touted as Everton's new Romelu Lukaku when he completed a shock move from Juventus last summer, but he managed just five Premier League starts last season and one goal.

Even with Carlo Ancelotti playing two strikers, Kean is behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, so a move to Inter – where he would ironically join former Everton favourite Lukaku – could be appealing.

It's still hard to see Everton letting Kean go after just one season at the club though, and they will surely hope to convince Raiola not to push for a move elsewhere.