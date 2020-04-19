Report: Rapid striker would cost West Ham just £1.4m - but they face a new problem

Borussia Monchengladbach have reportedly joined the race for Streli Mamba.

According to Bild, Borussia Monchengladbach have now joined the race to sign Paderborn striker Streli Mamba amid links to West Ham United.

Earlier this season, Calciomercato reported that West Ham were interested in signing Mamba, with Atalanta also pursing his signature.

Now, it's stated that Gladbach have been watching Mamba closely, with his exploits in the Bundesliga – five goals and two assists in 18 games this season – attracting interest.

Remarkably though, it's stated that he would cost just €1.6million (£1.4million), which is a tempting price for any club looking to take a punt on Mamba.

Mamba is absolutely rapid, posing a threat either up front or out wide, and he tormented Borussia Dortmund with his blistering pace back in November.

Mamba has been rising through the German league system in recent years, and he could now earn a big move either to Gladbach, or possibly to West Ham if they're still in the race.

West Ham tried a cheap striker signing last summer in Albian Ajeti, but he has struggled to make any sort of impact in East London, meaning the Hammers may look for another player to support Sebastien Haller.

With the global pandemic no doubt set to hit transfer budgets, Mamba represents great value at £1.4million – and West Ham will need to move quickly if they're to beat Gladbach.