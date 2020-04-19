Report: Rapid attacker may have one big concern about joining Liverpool for £33m

Liverpool continue to be linked with Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica.

According to Weser Kurier, Werder Bremen attacker Milot Rashica may just feel that a move to Liverpool is too soon for him amid claims of summer interest.

It's claimed that Liverpool want to sign Rashica, and he has a €38million (£33million) release clause in his contract, making a summer move seem likely.

RB Leipzig are very interested though, with boss Julian Nagelsmann believed to be keen on signing the Kosovo international too, meaning a battle could ensue.

Yet it's noted that Rashica may have reservations about a move to Anfield, feeling that a move may just be too soon for him given that he would need playing time.

Liverpool are looking for somebody to support Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah in attack, meaning Rashica's playing time may not be too great at Liverpool.

Rashica's ability to play across the front line means he can be a versatile attacking piece for any club, but with Leipzig playing four attacking players – two strikers and two wingers – there may just be more scope for him to start there.

Jumping from relegation-threatened Bremen to Liverpool is a big leap, so these suggestions that Rashica may be a little concerned are more than reasonable; moving to a club like Leipzig to then head on elsewhere may be more realistic.