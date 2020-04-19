Report names potential new Newcastle United chairman, what made Mike Ashley drop £40m

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is reportedly set to sell the club.

According to The Daily Mail, Mike Ashley wanted £340 million for Newcastle United.

However, according to the report, due to the ongoing global health crisis, Ashley reduced his asking price for Newcastle to £300 million.

The report has added that the transfer of ownership from the English businessman to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is in the final stages.

Saudi fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan will become the new chairman of the Premier League club, according to the report.

Positive for Newcastle United fans

It seems that it is only a matter of time before Ashley is out of Newcastle for good, and one suspects that St. James’ Park faithful will be pleased.

For years, Newcastle fans have complained about the lack of (perceived?) investment in the playing squad from Ashley, and perhaps that will change now.

The Magpies are not going to be challenging for the Premier League title overnight, but in the next two or three transfer windows, the fans should be optimistic about seeing some quality players coming in.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.