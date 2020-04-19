Report: How CEO feels about Liverpool’s interest in £52m player

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been linked with Marcelo Brozovic and Timo Werner.

According to Calciomercato, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta is not worried about Liverpool’s interest in Marcelo Brozovic.

It has been reported that Liverpool have made contact with the agent of the midfielder, who has a release clause of €60 million (£52.16 million).

The report has claimed that Inter CEO Marotta is not worried about the Reds’ interest in the 27-year-old, and will make a decision on the future of the Croatia international midfielder only in the summer if an offer matching his price-tag is made.

Football in England and Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Stats

Brozovic has made 22 starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Inter so far this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 27-year-old midfielder has also played six times in the Champions League and once in the Europa League for the Nerazzurri this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig head of football Oliver Mintzlaff has said that there has been no contact from Liverpool regarding Timo Werner.

Mintzlaff told General-Anzeiger, as translated by The Express: "Neither Jurgen Klopp nor Karl-Heinz Rummenigge contacted me."