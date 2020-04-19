Report has really good transfer news for Tottenham fans

The Tottenham Hotspur star prompted doubts about his long-term future in North London recently.

Harry Kane made quite a few Tottenham Hotspur fans worried recently.

Kane, speaking during a Q & A session on Instagram, admitted that he could leave Spurs if their ambition didn't match his own.

The Tottenham marksman, who turns 27 in the summer, has managed 136 Premier League goals in 201 appearances for the North Londoners.

Despite being one of the world's best goalscorers, Kane hasn't yet won a trophy in his career.

With the global health crisis, it seems unlikely that many big-money deals will take place but, according to Sky Sports, the Lilywhites have one less thing to worry about with regards to Kane.

Sky Sports have reported that Manchester United - who have long been linked with the player - have no intention of trying to lure him to Old Trafford.

They add that even if Daniel Levy asks the Red Devils to sign him, Ed Woodward will be saying no.

Of course, United aren't the only club that would be interested in a player of Kane's calibre, but they're one of very few who could have afforded him prior to this crisis and with them out of the race, it should make Tottenham fans feel a little better, if it's true that is.