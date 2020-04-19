Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report has really good transfer news for Tottenham fans

Shane Callaghan
Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele in action during the Tottenham Hotspur official training
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur star prompted doubts about his long-term future in North London recently.

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura (CL) celebrates with Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane (CR) after scoring his team's second goal during the English...

Harry Kane made quite a few Tottenham Hotspur fans worried recently.

Kane, speaking during a Q & A session on Instagram, admitted that he could leave Spurs if their ambition didn't match his own.

The Tottenham marksman, who turns 27 in the summer, has managed 136 Premier League goals in 201 appearances for the North Londoners.

Despite being one of the world's best goalscorers, Kane hasn't yet won a trophy in his career.

 

With the global health crisis, it seems unlikely that many big-money deals will take place but, according to Sky Sports, the Lilywhites have one less thing to worry about with regards to Kane.

Sky Sports have reported that Manchester United - who have long been linked with the player - have no intention of trying to lure him to Old Trafford.

They add that even if Daniel Levy asks the Red Devils to sign him, Ed Woodward will be saying no.

Of course, United aren't the only club that would be interested in a player of Kane's calibre, but they're one of very few who could have afforded him prior to this crisis and with them out of the race, it should make Tottenham fans feel a little better, if it's true that is.

Harry Kane and Lucas Moura of Tottenham celebrate the second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 7, 2019...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch