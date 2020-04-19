Report discloses what Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal, as Gary Neville-managed player targeted

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Valencia’s Rodrigo.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrigo from Valencia in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told the club’s recruitment team to find new firepower, and the Valencia star is a target.

Valencia owner Peter Lim is reportedly willing to sell the 29-year-old - who can operate as a striker or as a winger - for between £45 million and £50 million plus extras despite his buyout clause being £110 million.

The Spain international had a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers from Benfica in 2010-11 and worked under Manchester United legend Gary Neville when he was in charge of Valencia.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Rodrigo has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Valencia so far this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The attacker has also scored two goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games for Los Che this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and in Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.