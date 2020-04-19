Quick links

Report discloses what Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal, as Gary Neville-managed player targeted

(L-R) Rodrigo of Valencia CF, Daniel Wass of Valencia CF, Kevin Gameiro of Valencia CF celebrate goal during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Valencia at the Camp Nou on...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are reportedly interested in Valencia’s Rodrigo.

Valencia's Brazilian-born Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno (C) vies with Alaves' Brazilian defender Rodrigo Ely (R) during the Spanish League football match between Valencia CF and Deportivo...

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Rodrigo from Valencia in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has told the club’s recruitment team to find new firepower, and the Valencia star is a target.

 

Valencia owner Peter Lim is reportedly willing to sell the 29-year-old - who can operate as a striker or as a winger - for between £45 million and £50 million plus extras despite his buyout clause being £110 million.

The Spain international had a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers from Benfica in 2010-11 and worked under Manchester United legend Gary Neville when he was in charge of Valencia.

Rodrigo Moreno of Valencia CF celebrates a goal during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at Mestalla on August 20, 2018 in Valencia, Spain

Stats

According to WhoScored, Rodrigo has made 17 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Valencia so far this season, scoring two goals and providing seven assists in the process.

The attacker has also scored two goals and provided two assists in six Champions League games for Los Che this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Football in England and in Spain is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

Valencia's Brazilian forward Rodrigo Moreno celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Valencia CF against Real Betis at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on March...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

