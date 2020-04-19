Report: Club seek bidding war for rumoured Everton and Spurs target amid £17m offer

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Marash Kumbulla.

According to Hellas1903, Hellas Verona are seeking a bidding war for reported Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Marash Kumbulla.

The talented central defender has been tipped with a summer move.

Everton are reportedly keen (TuttoNapoli), while fellow Premier League side Tottenham are accredited with an interest by Italian editorial FirenzeViola.

Kumbulla has been a standout in Serie A this season, averaging 1.8 tackles and 2.9 clearances per league game, while his pass completion rate stands at a decent 84.2% (Whoscored).

The 20-year-old’s form has helped Verona go on a nine-game unbeaten run in Serie A, where they have taken four points off the top two Lazio and Juventus prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Kumbulla's value has increase by 150% this term.

Verona know they will likely lose him. According to Hellas1903, they are keen to start an auction amid an opening offer of £17 million from Inter.

Such a figure shouldn’t put off either Everton or Tottenham.

Everton are seemingly keen to strengthen their defence. The Independent claim Lille defender Gabriel had completed a medical ahead of a £27 million move, but a delay could see them miss out.

Kumbulla may be an alternative option for the Toffees.

Spurs, meanwhile, will look for a long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen who is out of contract this summer while Toby Aldweireld turned 31 in March.