Report: Club have found potential replacement for Arsenal-linked striker, but Arteta wants him too

Olly Dawes
Lille's Victor Osimhen and Toulouse's Nicolas Isimat Mirin during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Toulouse FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 22, 2020 in Lille, France.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal have been linked with Odsonne Edouard and Victor Osimhen.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic

According to Le10 Sport, Lille have joined the race for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as they eye potential replacements for Victor Osimhen.

It's claimed that Luis Campos and his scouting team have been watching Edouard extensively of late, putting the Bhoys hero on their wish list for whenever the transfer window actually opens.

Celtic would allegedly want between €30million and €40million (£26million and £35million) for Edouard, which is more than what Lille would like to pay.

 

Campos allegedly wants Edouard if Lille's star hitman Osimhen moves on this summer, and Arsenal will be interested in that particular situation.

Le Quotidien du Foot recently reported that Arsenal want to sign Osimhen, years since he snubbed a move to the Emirates Stadium in order to join Wolfsburg.

This season, the 21-year-old has smashed 18 goals and six assists, with the Nigerian star attracting major interest from around Europe less than a year since he joined Lille.

Lille's Victor Osimhen during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

Lille would look for up to €100million (£87million) for Osimhen, which is likely be beyond Arsenal's reach now, and may just force them to look elsewhere if they want another striker.

Ironically, The Mirror claimed recently that Arsenal want to sign Edouard, and these figures mean that they could sign the Frenchman instead of Osimhen.

Arsenal would though hate to miss out on Osimhen and then see Lille sign Edouard, as this does mean there's a chance they miss out on both players, leaving Mikel Arteta and co with decisions to make.

Lille's Victor Osimhen and Toulouse's Nicolas Isimat Mirin during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Toulouse FC at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 22, 2020 in Lille, France.

Olly Dawes

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

