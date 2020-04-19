Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report claims one deal could go through once Newcastle takeover is done

Olly Dawes
Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 22nd round match between Dalian Yifang and Beijing Guoan at Dalian Sports...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are again being linked Rafael Benitez.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang looks on during the 2019 Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 22nd round match between Dalian Yifang and Beijing Guoan at Dalian Sports...

According to the Daily Star (19/04, back page), Rafael Benitez is 'on the verge' of a return to Newcastle United once the club's takeover is completed.

It's claimed that Benitez heading back to Newcastle is a 'done deal', with the club's new ownership likely to bring the Spaniard back to St James' Park.

Benitez is thought to be close to Amanda Staveley, who is playing a key role in the takeover, so rumours of his return to the club aren't exactly a huge surprise.

 

Benitez, 60, spent more than three years as Newcastle boss, re-establishing them as a Premier League side before leaving when his contract expired last summer.

The decision was met with anger from many Newcastle fans as they felt Mike Ashley had squandered the club's best manager in years, as Benitez had always done well on a budget.

However, claims of it being a 'done deal' seem a little premature; Steve Bruce is still in the job for one, whilst it seems unlikely that the new owners would have deals set up already.

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang speaks to his players during the 2019 Chinese Football Association Super League (CSL) 20th round match between Dalian Yifang and Shandong Luneng at...

The Daily Mail even claim that Bruce will keep his job if the takeover is done, with £20million needed in order to buy Benitez out of his Dalian Professional contract.

For now, we're choosing to believe that Bruce will have some time yet, but the rumours of Benitez returning will likely hang over him for a while.

Newcastle United Manager Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch