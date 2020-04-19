Report claims Newcastle and Watford targets will be sold to ease financial troubles

Emmanuel Dennis and Krepin Diatta have been linked with Newcastle United and Watford.

According to Voetbal24.be, Club Brugge will sell reported Newcastle United and Watford targets Emmanuel Dennis and Krepin Diatta for financial reasons.

The Covid-19 virus has prompted a suspension to football across Europe.

Club Brugge, who have since been named Belgium champions, are seemingly in trouble financially and will have to cash in on their top talent.

Voetbal24 name four players who are set to leave – Dennis, Diatta, Hans Vanaken and Simon Deli.

For Premier League clubs looking for a potential bargain, now could be the time to strike.

Newcastle are named in the report as suitors for Dennis. The Nigeria international has netted nine times in 33 games in all competitions this season.

Dennis, 22, illustrated his huge potential by notching a brace in the 2-2 draw with Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League.

The Magpies have struggled to find the net this season, with last summer’s signing Joelinton managing just one Premier League strike.

Diatta, on other hand, has been linked with a move to Watford (Eurosport).

The Hornets have improved under Nigel Pearson, and they will be confident of preserving their Premier League status should the season be completed.

Diatta, 21, is a left winger. He has provided eight goals and four assists in 34 appearances this season.