Report claims Celtic interest in midfielder despite setback

Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in signing David Turnbull from Motherwell in the summer transfer window.

Turnbull recently signed a new contract with Motherwell, but the midfielder remains on the radar of Celtic, according to the report.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, the 20-year-old’s move to the Hoops in the summer of 2019 fell through due to a knee problem.

Good player

Turnbull has been on the books of Motherwell his entire professional club football career so far and is a very good midfielder.

Given that the Scotland Under-21 international is only 20 years of age, he is going to improve and get better in the coming years.

Although Celtic are not exactly in dire need of a new midfielder, a player of Turnbull’s potential and calibre is only going to make the Hoops better.

However, it remains to be seen if Celtic are able to sign Turnbull this summer, as it is not clear when the transfer window will open due to the global health crisis.