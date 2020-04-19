Quick links

Report claims Celtic interest in midfielder despite setback

27th April 2019, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; David Turnbull of Motherwell is congratulated after scoring for 4-3 by Jamie...
Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in signing David Turnbull from Motherwell in the summer transfer window.

27th April 2019, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; David Turnbull of Motherwell celebrates after scoring for 1-1 in the 11th minute

According to The Scottish Sun, Celtic are interested in signing David Turnbull from Motherwell in the summer transfer window.

Turnbull recently signed a new contract with Motherwell, but the midfielder remains on the radar of Celtic, according to the report.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, the 20-year-old’s move to the Hoops in the summer of 2019 fell through due to a knee problem.

 

Good player

Turnbull has been on the books of Motherwell his entire professional club football career so far and is a very good midfielder.

Given that the Scotland Under-21 international is only 20 years of age, he is going to improve and get better in the coming years.

27th April 2019, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; David Turnbull of Motherwell is congratulated after scoring for 1-1 by Tom Aldred

Although Celtic are not exactly in dire need of a new midfielder, a player of Turnbull’s potential and calibre is only going to make the Hoops better.

However, it remains to be seen if Celtic are able to sign Turnbull this summer, as it is not clear when the transfer window will open due to the global health crisis.

26th January 2019, Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Motherwell; Martin Woods of Dundee turns the ball inside of David Turnbull of Motherwell

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

