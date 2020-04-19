Report claims agent may help Mourinho bring Premier League striker to Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are allegedly keen on Wolves striker Raul Jimenez.

According to Soccer Link in France, Tottenham Hotspur remain keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez – and Jorge Mendes could help.

It's claimed that Jimenez is the top striking target of Jose Mourinho this summer, as he desperately seeks to add proven cover and competition for Harry Kane up top.

Mourinho would allegedly seek help from friend and agent Jorge Mendes in securing a deal, given that he helped bring the Mexican star to Wolves from Benfica in 2018.

Jimenez would certainly provide a boost to Tottenham's attack having racked up 39 goals and 18 assists in less than two years with Wolves.

Yet this rumour doesn't really add up for many reasons, and we'll start with those Mendes claims. He has such a strong relationship with Fosun International at Wolves, helping them sign a number of players over the years.

It's hard to now see Mendes pushing for Jimenez to leave Molineux, especially for a club who look likely to finish below Wolves in the Premier League table this season.

Additionally, Tottenham will be hit hard financially by the global pandemic, and would hardly be in a position to splash big money on Jimenez unless they sold Harry Kane.

Mourinho may well fancy a move for Jimenez, as ESPN reported similar recently, but it's hard to see Wolves selling, Tottenham stumping up the cash or Mendes getting involved.