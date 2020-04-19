Quick links

Rangers man comments on new signings

Shane Callaghan
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
There's no rest at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on the transfer front it seems.

Gary McAllister has revealed that he is contact with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Director of Football Ross Wilson about new signings on a daily basis.

The Gers haven't played a game of football for over a month due to the ongoing global health emergency.

Rangers are still waiting to see if Celtic will be crowned Premiership winners for this season and it remains to be seen when the transfer window is going to open in Scotland.

If the Hoops are awarded the title, it'll be their ninth in a row and there will be monumental pressure on Gerrard next season to stop 10-in-a-row.

 

To do that, Gerrard, whose side were 13 points behind Celtic at the time of suspension, need a lot of reinforcements.

But McAllister, Gerrard's number two at Auchenhowie, has revealed that there's constant communication in regards to transfers.

He told BT Sport: "As much as we’re in a downturn here, the recruitment still goes on; the meetings with Ross Wilson, going through the lists of players we possibly feel could make us better in the future, more competitive and help us go on to try and win something.

"This is continuous, we’re talking to each other and passing on information everyday. We’re looking at players, using all the facilities the recruitment staff give us, all the clips of players they’ve watched.”

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg match between Rangers FC and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Ibrox Stadium on March 12, 2020 in...

It's reassuring that Rangers aren't twiddling their thumbs waiting for news, because Celtic won't be.

Gerrard will have had three full years to stop 10-in-a-row if the Hoops do it next year and it's so important that he and Wilson get the right players in.

Wilson, in his defence, has only had one transfer window at Ibrox, and managed to pull of a fine loan deal for Ianis Hagi, so it is encouraging what he could do with a three-month window.

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

