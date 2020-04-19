Rangers man comments on new signings

There's no rest at Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers on the transfer front it seems.

Gary McAllister has revealed that he is contact with Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and Director of Football Ross Wilson about new signings on a daily basis.

The Gers haven't played a game of football for over a month due to the ongoing global health emergency.

Rangers are still waiting to see if Celtic will be crowned Premiership winners for this season and it remains to be seen when the transfer window is going to open in Scotland.

If the Hoops are awarded the title, it'll be their ninth in a row and there will be monumental pressure on Gerrard next season to stop 10-in-a-row.

To do that, Gerrard, whose side were 13 points behind Celtic at the time of suspension, need a lot of reinforcements.

But McAllister, Gerrard's number two at Auchenhowie, has revealed that there's constant communication in regards to transfers.

He told BT Sport: "As much as we’re in a downturn here, the recruitment still goes on; the meetings with Ross Wilson, going through the lists of players we possibly feel could make us better in the future, more competitive and help us go on to try and win something.

"This is continuous, we’re talking to each other and passing on information everyday. We’re looking at players, using all the facilities the recruitment staff give us, all the clips of players they’ve watched.”

It's reassuring that Rangers aren't twiddling their thumbs waiting for news, because Celtic won't be.

Gerrard will have had three full years to stop 10-in-a-row if the Hoops do it next year and it's so important that he and Wilson get the right players in.

Wilson, in his defence, has only had one transfer window at Ibrox, and managed to pull of a fine loan deal for Ianis Hagi, so it is encouraging what he could do with a three-month window.