‘Playing with our emotions’: Some Celtic fans react as rumour of bid emerges

Patrick Roberts of Celtic is dejected during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between Celtic and Paris Saint Germain at Celtic Park on September 12, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Neil Lennon’s Celtic are reportedly interested in Patrick Roberts, who is on loan at Middlesbrough from Manchester City.

Manchester City's Patrick Roberts in action at Soldier Field on July 20, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

Some Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the club’s reported interest in Manchester City-owned Middlesbrough winger Patrick Roberts.

According to TEAMtalk, Celtic are interested in signing Roberts from Premier League outfit City in the summer transfer window.

The report has claimed that the Scottish Premiership outfit have made a bid of £3 million for the 23-year-old winger.

The Citizens are ready to extend the current contract of the Englishman by one year to 2023 to see if he can be a success and have turned down the Hoops’ bid for now, according to the report.

 

However, it has been claimed that Celtic have left their £3 million offer on the table in case City change their mind.

Roberts was on the loan at the Bhoys from January 2016 until the summer of 2018, and won the Scottish Premiership title thrice, and the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup twice each.

The winger joined Middlesbrough in the Championship in England on loan from city in the January transfer window.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it remains to be seen when the summer transfer window will open.

Patrick Roberts of Middlesbrough

Celtic FC's Patrick Roberts (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group B football match Anderlecht vs Celtic at The Constant...

