Manager claims ‘no doubts’ he could’ve led Rangers to title ahead of Celtic

Glasgow Rangers could not beat Celtic to the title when Mark Warburton was in charge of the Ibrox club.

Mark Warburton has told The Scottish Sun that he could have led Rangers to the title ahead of Celtic.

Warburton, who is now in charge of Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in England, was the manager of Rangers from the summer of 2015 until February 2017.

The Englishman guided the Gers to promotion from the Scottish Championship to the Scottish Premiership.

However, things did not end well for Warburton at Ibrox, and he has now said that if he was given more time and had financial backing, then he could have guided Rangers to a league title ahead of Celtic.

 

Warburton told The Scottish Sun when asked if with time and money, he would have stopped Celtic: "I’ve no doubts, none whatsoever. I always emphasised the financial gap, the need to lessen the disparity between the spending power of the two clubs and the absolute requirement for time and patience to build a strong and sustainable challenge.

"The simple fact is that Celtic and Brendan Rodgers had their record year, unrivalled in their history, and people panicked. I spoke about ‘regressing to the norm’ and was mocked by certain so-called ‘experts’ up there.

"But that is exactly what happened. Time is the one commodity not afforded to managers in Glasgow."

Still behind Celtic

Celtic have been the dominant force in Scotland for years now, and have won the league title for the past eight seasons.

The Hoops are as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, although Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, but if and when the campaign gets back underway, Celtic will be confident of getting the job done and making it nine titles in a row.

Mark Warburton the Manager

