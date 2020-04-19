Manager admits he shouldn’t have signed ‘excellent’ compatriot for Rangers

Joey Barton joined Glasgow Rangers when Mark Warburton was in charge of the Ibrox outfit.

Mark Warburton has told The Scottish Sun that he regrets signing Joey Barton for Rangers.

Warburton, who is now in charge of Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in England, was the manager of Rangers from the summer of 2015 until February 2017.

Barton joined the Gers on a free transfer in the summer of 2016, but his contract was mutually terminated in November 2016.

Warburton has admitted that he regrets bringing the former Newcastle United and QPR midfielder to Ibrox, but he believes that the arrival of the Englishman - who retired in 2017 and is now the manager of Fleetwood Town - at Rangers did excite the fans.

Warburton told The Scottish Sun when asked if he regrets signing Barton: “The obvious answer is yes. But Joey was an excellent player who had just enjoyed an outstanding season at Burnley.

“The fact is it did not work out for all concerned. But the reaction at the announcement of his signing told you it was seen as a bold and positive move that excited the Ibrox fanbase.”

Current situation

Football in Scotland - and in England - is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

The leagues below the Scottish Premiership have already been called, and the promotion and the relegation places decided.

It remains to be seen what the Scottish Premiership decides to do, and whether or not they will follow suit and then go for a league reconstruction.

Rangers are 13 points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in second place in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, and have a game in hand.