‘Look at clubs like Aston Villa’: Enrique’s warning for prospective new Newcastle owners

Jose Enrique has made a point about Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Jose Enrique has told The Guardian that the prospective new owners of Newcastle United will have to spend a lot of money to establish the club among the elite.

The former Newcastle left-back has pointed out that Aston Villa spent a lot of money in the summer of 2019 just to retain their status in the Premier League.

The 34-year-old Spaniard has warned that prospective new owners of the Magpies will have to spend more than £100 million to challenge for the European places.

According to BBC Sport, Newcastle are close to changing owners, with Mike Ashley set to sell the club.

It has been reported that financier Amanda Staveley is leading a bid which involves Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund and the Reuben Brothers.

Enrique told The Guardian: “It looks like the new owners will give the manager – whoever that is – money to spend.

“That is needed just to make sure Newcastle stay in the Premier League because if you look at clubs like Aston Villa, they are spending £100m just to survive.

“The new owners need to go beyond that to ensure Newcastle are competing for the top six and even higher.”

Staying positive

While it is true that Newcastle need to spend a lot of money to challenge the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, one must consider the fact that they are already an established Premier League club.

Villa clinched promotion from the Championship only at the end of last season, and they needed to mould their squad into one that can compete in the top flight of English football.