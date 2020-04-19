Liverpool correspondent responds when asked about potential incoming double deal

Liverpool have been linked with Olympiacos duo Kostas Tsimikas and Ousseynou Ba.

Liverpool are hoping to be crowned Premier League champions amid the ongoing global health crisis, with some lingering fears that the season will be abandoned and the Reds won't be given the title.

It's not exactly the most pressing thing right now, as the health of the public is of greatest concern, but the football season will eventually need to be resolved.

The pandemic will hit clubs financially and potentially leave clubs having to change their transfer plans, but Liverpool continue to be linked with others players.

Sportdog recently noted that Liverpool want Olympiacos defender Ousseynou Ba, whilst SDNA claim they're also keen on his club teammate Kostas Tsimikas in a potential double deal.

Senegalese defender Ba is allegedly valued highly by Sadio Mane, and would add depth to the Liverpool defence whilst bringing a tall, powerful presence at the back.

Meanwhile, left back Tsimikas has impressed going forward this season with pace and quality attacking play, with Jurgen Klopp possibly looking to add him as cover and competition for Andrew Robertson.

Now, Goal's Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones has been speaking about the matter in Greece, with Sport24 asking him questions about Liverpool's interest in Ba and Tsimikas.

Jones, who is considered to be one of the most reliable Liverpool sources around, believes that Tsimikas fits the bill for Liverpool because he's similar to Raphael Guerreiro, who Klopp has previously targeted for the Reds.

Jones added that he thinks Tsimikas is a more likely signing than Ba, believing that Liverpool do have other options at centre back but few alternatives at left back, so Reds fans should certainly keep an eye on the Greek left back.

“Liverpool have no choice behind Robertson. Milner, who is a midfielder, would play there. So it makes sense to move for another left back. Robertson will be the key. Liverpool have looked into the possibility of signing Raphael Guerreiro in the past, and Tsimikas has a lot in common with Guerrero. Obviously they are left-footed, they are good passers, they are fast, they are young. From there on, I think a lot will depend on the money that Olympiacos would ask for. I think a lot will change after what has happened,. the finances will not be the same. What I can say for sure is that Tsimikas's profile fits Liverpool.”

“I would say that the transfer of Kostas Tsimikas is more likely than that of Ba. Lovren may leave in the summer. My personal feeling is that he will not leave after what has happened. If he leaves, then Liverpool will move for another stopper. The roster includes Joe Gomez, who is young and is developing very well, but also two Dutch players he bought: Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever. They are coming through and try to learn Liverpool's football style. I think they will soon take a place in the first team,” he added.