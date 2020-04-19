Is What We Do in the Shadows season 3 confirmed? Vampire series still has bite!

It has recently returned, but is What We Do in the Shadows season 3 confirmed?

Let's cast our minds back to the year 2014...

What a fantastic year for cinema! Audiences were invited to witness the likes of Boyhood, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Whiplash, Birdman, Gone Girl, Guardians of the Galaxy, Interstellar, The Raid 2 and more.

There were so many highlights, but for horror-comedy enthusiasts, What We Do in the Shadows stood out as one of the year's finest offerings.

Directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the film's welcome spin on vampire mythology was a hilarious treat and hopes swiftly turned to more.

Waititi has become a colossal name since then thanks to the likes of Thor: Ragnarok, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Jojo Rabbit, but luckily, What We Do in The Shadows wasn't left behind and earned a follow-up in the form of a series.

Now, season 2 is gracing screens. Can we expect more?

Is What We Do in the Shadows season 3 confirmed?

No, What We Do in the Shadows season 3 is yet to be confirmed.

Although the first season wasn't exactly an overwhelming mainstream success, there were clearly so many who passionately felt it was the perfect accompaniment to the film.

In wake of the first season, many voiced their enthusiasm for more episodes and it was fortunately renewed.

Whether we could see the same again is a little tricky for a few reasons. One, the concept is one which could be stretched thin rather quickly, as there are only so many ways you can subvert the saturated sub-genre.

However, it's always best to look at the ratings when considering potential renewal.

As highlighted by TV Series Finale, the first season on FX averaged a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 467,000 viewers. They show figures for the first episode of season 2, which boasts a similar 0.17 in the same demographic and 409,000 viewers. So, while it's slightly lower, it's still impressive.

They're likely to review the numbers once the season has finished airing and if the figures stay high then it's likely. If creator Jemaine Clement has more tricks up his sleeves, we'd be happy to watch.

Fans talk What We Do in the Shadows season 2

If we're asking whether audiences would like to see the show return, it's clear to see that most would be delighted.

The season 2 premiere urged many to flock to Twitter to offer their praise, with some going as far to argue that it's broken new ground.

Check out a selection of tweets:

What We Do in the Shadows is back and omg it’s so good I love this show! — Holly Randall (@hollyrandall) April 17, 2020

If you love vampires and dry sarcastic humor you will love what we do in the shadows



So glad it is back #ShadowsFX



pic.twitter.com/WeXK1ePD1G — Dr. Claudia William M.D. (@DrCSWilliam) April 18, 2020

Me watching the season premiere of What We Do in the Shadows. pic.twitter.com/uFU9EJ8CLR — Zarchi's Horror Reviews (@MeirZarchi) April 16, 2020

What We Do In the Shadows is consistently brilliant, but tonight’s ghost episode manages to be both hilarious and groundbreaking in adding something entirely new to vampire lore. — Ydnar Naemerc (@exeromai) April 16, 2020

if you’re not watching what we do in the shadows what are you doing? — bernadette deron (@bernderon) April 16, 2020

