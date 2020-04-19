Is the Westlife 2020 tour cancelled? Fans concerned after recent statement

A number of events have been affected, but is the Westlife 2020 tour cancelled?

As the UK continues to remain in lockdown, more and more people are questioning whether events they've purchased tickets for will go ahead.

A few weeks ago, Boris Johnson instructed the public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the home for shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible and work, but only if absolutely necessary. Those who aren't categorised as essential workers are, of course, working from home or have been furloughed.

The aim is to prevent COVID-19 from reaching unaffected households. As a result, fewer people will be at risk and there will be less strain on health services.

The lockdown is expected to continue for a few more weeks until the situation is once again revised, but there is no certainty as to when restrictions will be lifted.

A number of huge summer events have already been cancelled or postponed and we suspect many more organisers are approaching how to break the news.

So, how has the Westlife tour been affected?

Is the Westlife 2020 tour cancelled?

No, Westlife's 2020 tour is not cancelled. However, a number of festivals they were scheduled to perform at have been postponed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent statement posted on Thursday, April 9th 2020 on the group's Twitter page, they expressed: "We are sorry to hear that due to the ongoing crisis, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, York Festival and Lytham Festival will not go ahead this year."

As for the issue of refunds, they addressed: "Please refer to the individual venue and festival websites for further details. Fans with tickets will be entitled to a full refund for these cancelled shows."

Many big music events have taken the tough decision to cancel, from Glastonbury to Isle of Wight Festival, so perhaps the news isn't too surprising. However, the update has made many worried about their other forthcoming tour dates.

They understand this, concluding the statement with: "We are currently working with our promoters in regards to the other shows we have planned for June and July and we hope to have news on these very soon. The safety of our fans and teams is of the utmost importance."

A statement regarding @ScarboroughOAT, @yorkmusicfest and @LythamFestival. The safety of our fans and teams is of the utmost importance. Kian, Mark, Nicky and Shane x pic.twitter.com/T1wDSmqrFm — Westlife (@westlifemusic) April 9, 2020

Westlife fans flock to Twitter

A number of Westlife fans have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the forthcoming tour. It's highly likely that the dates will be rescheduled as a high attendance is expected.

Check out a selection of tweets:

@TicketmasterCS due to the recent pandemic have you any news on what’s happening with the Westlife tour in July? — scotty (@scotttt_raven_x) April 16, 2020

I’d be v surprised if Westlife didn’t reschedule the whole tour tbh — e m e r (@itzeemzx) April 9, 2020

honestly, i'd rather #Westlife just reschedule the whole tour and book in the new dates and venues now so that nothing really needs to change other than the year. surely, the longer they wait to reschedule, the more likely it is that they will lose out on the dates they want? — Hema Malik (@Hema_ByrnesArmy) April 9, 2020

Omg I’d feel bad for Westlife if they had to cancel their tour this year esp the wembley stadium one — via (@sierly_amalia2) April 9, 2020

rrrrrrrrrrealy hoping westlife summer tour isn’t cancelled. holding on to every bit of hope — kelly smitherman (@kellysmitherman) April 12, 2020

