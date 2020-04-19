There's some great stuff on there, but is Stuck in the Middle on Disney Plus UK?

Right now, it's safe to say that we're all thankful for streaming.

The likes of Netflix and Amazon have kept us updated with countless hours of entertainment during lockdown, but the recently unveiled Disney+ has been just as big of a help.

Offering impressive variety, the service gives subscribers access to Disney, Marvel, National Geographic, Star Wars content and beyond. It's swiftly proven itself an essential, but there are those who, understandably, would like to know what shows it features before signing up.

A fan-favourite of recent years is Stuck in the Middle.

Created by Alison Brown, the show arrived on the Disney back in 2016 and ran for three seasons up until 2018.

Jenna Ortega and her fellow performers helped create something rather special, but can you return to it on Disney+?

Is Stuck in the Middle on Disney Plus UK?

No, Stuck in the Middle is not available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK.

Although the streaming service boasts a wide range of content, it's back-catalogue of Disney shows isn't complete. It does feature some similar titles, but if it's just Stuck in the Middle you're after, you'll have to head elsewhere...

As highlighted by TV Guide, the Disney Channel will begin airing the show with its first season on Monday, April 20th 2020. The first episode will air on this date at 11:32 am; as you'd expect, it will also be available on catch-up. The second episode will also air the following day at 11:32 am.

If you have Sky, you can head over to the website where it gives you the option to record forthcoming episodes. That way you won't miss out!

There are also episodes available on Disney Life.

Why was Stuck in the Middle cancelled?

It's uncertain as to why the show was cancelled, but perhaps the studio simply felt that it had run its course after three seasons.

That didn't stop the cast from expressing their appreciation for the show though.

As highlighted by Tiger Beat, Ethan Diaz actor Isaak Presley offered his thoughts at the time, expressing: "I was given a family that will be my family forever…I learned how to be a better person through every single person on our cast and crew. I am thankful to Disney for giving me the opportunity to portray Ethan Diaz, and giving me the opportunity to have such wonderful people in my life.”

Stuck in the Middle fans on Twitter

A number of Stuck in the Middle fans have flocked to Twitter to express their curiosity about the series potentially coming to the streaming service.

Check out a selection of tweets:

@disneyplus put stuck in the middle on Disney plus! — taylacahillx (@CahillTayla) April 13, 2020

OH WAIT I can watch Stuck In The Middle in @disneyplus right? — Pure Water (@AguaPura000) March 16, 2020

Keep finding more differences between Disney Life and Disney+. No "Stuck in the Middle" on Disney+ so still using Disney Life for it but we did find Legend of the Three Caballeros which isn't on Disney Life pic.twitter.com/Hty42GvGDZ — TheMagicEverywhere (@DisneyEvrywhere) March 26, 2020

@DisneyPlusUK is stuck in the middle coming to Disney Plus Uk? — Ben Price (@BenPric57307190) March 24, 2020

