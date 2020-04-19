If I drink I die, if I eat I live riddle answer - it's a classic!

The "if I drink I die, if I eat I live" riddle is making the rounds again, so here's the answer.

Have you been keeping healthy during lockdown?

When Boris Johnson made a pivotal statement just weeks ago, he ordered the UK public to adhere to government guidelines and only go to work if absolutely necessary and shop only for essentials as infrequently as possible.

However, he also addressed that going out for exercise once a day was acceptable if done responsibly. So, no large groups and meeting with people from other households.

Of course, there are many ways to keep fit at home, but don't forget that your brain needs exercise too.

Reading and puzzles can help stimulate and increasingly we're seeing more and more riddles resurface on social media. It's great to see and some have achieved significant viral success.

Now, let's talk about one of them.

If I drink I die, if I eat I live riddle

Right, so let's address the riddle...

The riddle is: "If I drink I die, if I eat I live. What am I?" That certainly narrows things down; how many things do you know that would die if they drank? Give it one last try before checking out the answer.

Think carefully. Think outside of the box.

Still haven't got it? Well, not to worry, as we have the answer below.

RIDDLE ME THIS



If I drink i die , if I eat I am fine



What am I? — April 22nd_baby‍♂️ (@kansangamanda) April 16, 2020

If I drink I die, if I eat I live riddle answer

The answer to "If I drink I die, if I eat I live. What am I?" is fire.

Now you got it!

If you throw water over a flame it will be put out, but hold it to some paper and the flame will spread. It seems like a pretty easy one to work out once you know the answer - just like all of the very best riddles.

Be sure to see if any of your mates or family can get it.

They may have heard it, as it's a bit of a classic. So, we'll throw in another gem too: "Who makes it, has no need of it. Who buys it, has no use for it. Who uses it can neither see nor feel it. What is it?"

